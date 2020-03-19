Two Turkish soldiers were killed and another injured in a rocket attack by radical groups in Idlib's de-confliction zone in northwestern Syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

“As a result of the rocket attack, two of our heroic fellow soldiers were martyred and one other fellow soldier injured,” the ministry statement said.

Targets determined in the region immediately were taken under fire and retaliated in proportion, the statement added.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar extended his condolences to the families of the soldiers and the Turkish nation.

The Turkish and Russian presidents on March 5 agreed on a new ceasefire for Idlib.