Afghanistan said on Thursday it was ordering its forces to switch to an "active defence posture" as the Taliban continued to attack even after the militant group signed a deal with the US.

"The Taliban continued high level of violence despite the peace agreement," acting defense minister, Asadullah Kalid, said in a video statement.

"An active defence posture will reduce the restrictions on ANDSF (Afghan National Defence and Security Forces) and it will allow them to carry out operations against the Taliban plotting attacks against ANDSF," he added.

Afghan government forces had previously been able to fight back only when under direct attack.

The US in February signed a deal with the Taliban aimed at paving the way for them to negotiate with the Afghan government, including an agreement on withdrawing foreign troops.

The Taliban say they have held back from attacking international forces since then but have continued to attack Afghan forces, with US and Afghan officials calling for a reduction in violence.