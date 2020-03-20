Self-isolating, social distancing, reducing visits to grocery stores and chemist shops to the bare minimum, Turkish society is showing a remarkable degree of restraint to help its government combat the deadly coronavirus disease.

And to show their appreciation for the country's health workers, millions of Turks from across the country joined the call of the Minister of Health Dr Fahrettin Koca to applaud health workers fighting the coronavirus from their balconies and windows on Wednesday evening.

Koca later shared some videos on Twitter, depicting how people from Istanbul to Van to Konya, clapped in unison from their balconies and windows.

#EvdeKal (#StayatHome) hashtag

#EvdeKal (#StayatHome) hashtag has been trending on Turkish Twitter. It is aimed at raising public awareness about the pandemic. Many famous artists, singers, football clubs, major public and private institutions have tweeted in solidarity under the hashtag.

Fenerbahce, one of Turkey’s top football clubs, added #EvdeKal to its name on its official Twitter accounts. Galatasaray, Besiktas, Trabzonspor and many others joined the campaign to encourage people to stay indoors.

Haluk Bilginer, Emmy Award-winning actor for the Best Performance, offered free Spotify and Netflix subscriptions to some people via #evdekal hashtag.