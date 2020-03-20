As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world and national governments increasingly try to get a grip on a crisis that is invisible and unpredictable, millions of people are in either mandatory or self-imposed quarantine.

While waiting for the apocalypse or hunkering down to see how our world will change as a result of this pandemic, we think that there are at least a few good books worth reading to take your mind off things.

No spoilers!

Lord of the Flies

The book by British author William Golding is a timeless classic about a group of boys that find themselves stranded on an island.

Set against the background of the end of World War II and the beginning of the Cold War, both events that transformed the world and threatened to end human civilisation, the book is set on a deserted island where a group of young boys survive a plane crash.

The book touches psychology, philosophy and what it means to build a society. If left to our own devices to rule and run society what would we do?

In exploring the dark side of humanity Golding wanted to show how fragile societies are and how a rules-based order can crumble to despotism, nihilism and even savagery.

Age of Anger: A History of the Present

Since the 2008 financial meltdown, the world has lurched from crisis to crisis, explains Pankaj Mishra in his 2016 book.

There is increasing anger in the world in part against globalisation, capitalism and Western notions of individualism, which has ultimately resulted in the rise of the far-right, nationalism, Brexit, Daesh and even Donald Trump.

In light of the present global circumstances, as the Western world has struggled to deal with the loss of trust in politics, the onset of the coronavirus and its impact on Europe and the US, it could have implications for us all.

China’s ability to turn the crisis to its advantage as the US struggles to shape its narrative could mark a turning point in how the global powers are perceived and how that impacts the US internally.