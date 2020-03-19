China’s Xiaomi had resumed operations for over 80 percent of its supply chain as of Thursday in the wake of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, the company’s president said.

Wang Xiang told an online media briefing that the company was still very confident in the European market as the virus situation there, while severe, was temporary.

The company said February had been a challenging month for it as its factories and offices struggled with various requirements for resuming operations.

Wang said that as of Thursday the company had reopened over 1,000 stores across China.