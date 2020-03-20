As far as the Coronavirus pandemic is concerned, things are still in their very early stages, with the virus only starting to establish a foothold in many different countries.

As the Italian example demonstrates, it takes a matter of days and weeks before a seemingly trivial amount of cases turns into a full blown crisis that affects the entire population.

On February 20, Italy had reported just four cases in the entire country. Fast forward to March 9, when the country announced a full lockdown and the number of cases stood at 9,172.

As of the time of publication on March 20, the number of cases in Italy stood at 41,035 with the trend still ascendant. That’s already more than half of the total number of cases in China where over 71,000 have already recovered, as opposed to Italy’s recovery number of just under 4,500 cases.

It’s a similar story in other countries, with the UK’s 36 cases on March 1 turning into 3,269 by March 20. That’s a hundred times higher in just 20 days.

With no vaccine available for what could be months or even a year, and a mortality rate of one and four percent, on current trends the death toll, which already stands at more than 10,000 could end up ten or hundreds of times as much.

The burden of mitigating the unfolding crisis falls not only on governments but also on individuals.

To this effect, governments across the world have either implemented or are in the process of implementing wide reaching lockdowns of public services.

Schools have been shut down, mass gatherings such as sports events and concerts have been cancelled, and curfews have been enforced with some authorities only allowing people to visit pharmacies and food shops.

But the role governments can play goes only so far and international organisations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) have made clear that everyone has a personal duty in helping to slow down the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

WHO advice

The WHO’s advice is a mixture of what you can do to ensure your personal hygiene and how you can ensure good community hygiene.

Top on the organisation’s list of advice is to ensure regular cleaning of the hands with soap in order to disinfect them from any harmful microbes.

Also included are personal behaviours that can reduce the likelihood of spreading infection, such as coughing and sneezing into the elbow or a tissue.