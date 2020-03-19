The dollar surged and everything else was blown away on Thursday as emergency central bank measures in Europe, the US and Australia failed to halt a fresh wave of panic selling.

"There are no buyers, there's not much liquidity and everyone is just getting out," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone. Stocks, bonds, gold and commodities fell as the world struggles to contain coronavirus and investors and businesses scramble for hard cash.

US stock futures were a hair's breadth from hitting session down limits. The growth-sensitive Australian dollar was crushed 4 percent to a more than 17-year low.

Nearly every stock market in Asia was down and circuit breakers were hit in Seoul, Jakarta and Manila. Traders reported huge strains in bond markets as distressed funds sold any liquid asset to cover losses in stocks and redemptions from investors.

Benchmark 10-year sovereign bond yields in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Korea and Singapore and Thailand surged as prices tumbled. Gold fell 1 percent and copper hit its downlimit in Shanghai.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 5 percent to a four-year low, with Korea and Hong Kong leading losses.

The Nikkei fell nearly 1 percent, the ASX 200 nearly 3 percent, while the Kospi lost 8 percent and the Hang Seng 5 percent.

"We're in this phase where investors are just looking to liquidate their positions," said Prashant Newnaha, senior interest rate strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the virus outbreak has worsened.

Italy on Wednesday reported the largest single-day death toll increase from coronavirus since the outbreak began in China in late 2019.

It has killed more than almost 9,000 people globally, infected more than 218,000 and prompted emergency lockdowns on a scale not seen in living memory.

JP Morgan economists forecast the US economy to shrink 14 percent in the next quarter, and the Chinese economy to drop more than 40 percent in the current one, one of the most dire calls yet as to the scale of the fallout.

"There is no longer doubt that the longest global expansion on record will end this quarter," they said in a note. "The key outlook issue now is gauging the depth and the duration of the 2020 recession."