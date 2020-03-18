Militias loyal to notorious warlord Khalifa Haftar launched rocket attacks on Wednesday on the Libya's capital Tripoli, killing four civilians, including three children.

The children from the same family were killed in the first attack in southern Tripoli’s Ain Zara suburb, according to the Health Ministry of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

One woman was killed in the capital’s Bab Bin Ghashir district when a rocket struck her car, also wounding her daughter and niece, according to a statement by GNA.