Haftar militia kills four in Libya rocket attacks
Militias loyal to notorious warlord Khalifa Haftar kill three children and a woman in two separate attacks, government officials say.
Heavy fighting between UN-backed GNA forces and warlord Haftar's militia has been ongoing since early Wednesday. / Reuters
By Neslihan Birtek
March 18, 2020

Militias loyal to notorious warlord Khalifa Haftar launched rocket attacks on Wednesday on the Libya's capital Tripoli, killing four civilians, including three children. 

The children from the same family were killed in the first attack in southern Tripoli’s Ain Zara suburb, according to the Health Ministry of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

One woman was killed in the capital’s Bab Bin Ghashir district when a rocket struck her car, also wounding her daughter and niece, according to a statement by GNA.

Heavy fighting between GNA forces and Haftar militia has been ongoing since early Wednesday.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s militiamen since last April, with more than 1,000 people killed in the violence.

