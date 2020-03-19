TÜRKİYE
Turkish-made Covid-19 testing kits to be out soon - minister
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Turkish-made testing kits for coronavirus will be ready in the next one or two days.
People wear protective face masks as they walk along Istiklal Avenue as the nation tries to contain the novel coronavirus. March 17, 2020. / AFP
By Deniz Uyar
March 19, 2020

Turkish-made coronavirus rapid testing kits will be available for use in the next one or two days, the country's health minister said on Thursday.

"In the coming one or two days, a quick diagnosis kit will be ready," Fahrettin Koca told lawmakers in the Turkish Parliament.

"Turkey has conducted over 10,000 tests so far ... Our target is to carry out at least 10,000 to 15,000 tests daily," he said.

Koca said the government will also increase the number of laboratories to 36 nationwide.

"As of today, 18 labs are conducting tests in coordination with two university foundations."

He said Turkey has 99,797 single-bed rooms that may be used for isolation or intensive care for patients.

Praising the state-of-the-art city hospitals, Turkey's flagship project in health care, Koca added, "We are ready for all possible worst-case scenarios in terms of physical and technological infrastructures."

On Thursday, Turkey reported its third death from coronavirus. 

Moreover, 93 new cases were confirmed, raising the tally to 191 in the country.

The health minister reiterated that preventive measures to avert the outbreak, such as staying at home and avoiding public gatherings, should be taken seriously.

SOURCE:AA
