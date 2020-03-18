The European Union project has rarely faced a crisis that threatens the bloc as seriously it does now. The scale of the human tragedy is significant with more than 63,888 infections from the coronavirus and more than 3,000 deaths, well on its way to surpassing China.

The Serbian-American economist Branko Milanovic called the coronavirus crisis “a huge test of European solidarity”. As different European countries have begun closing borders and hoarding medical equipment Milanovic added: “they have failed”.

When Italy requested assistance from other EU member states to fight the coronavirus not a single one came to its aid, leaving China to come to the rescue.

A new poll in Italy already shows the political impact the coronavirus is having on Italy and their relationship with the EU with 88 percent saying that the “EU is not helping us”. The number of people saying that "EU membership is an advantage" has dropped to just 16 percent.

The way the virus has spread around the world has in part been facilitated by the modern economic system, but in Europe, it is also revealing the resilience of the nation-state model.

“Globalisation has made pandemics more possible and their spread much faster than in the previous historical periods when it usually took years for a virus to move from one continent to another,” says Dr Sinisa Malesevic and author of ‘Grounded Nationalisms’ which challenges the view that nationalism is a declining social force in the 21st Century.

“This pandemic also shows how strong and embedded nation-states and nationalist discourses in the contemporary world are,” adds Malesevic speaking to TRT World.

Germany and France were condemned by other EU member states for blocking the export of vital medical supplies, calling into question the bloc's solidarity in times of crisis.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise suggests Malesevic.

“The responses to the pandemic tend to be much more national than international and each nation-state has responded very differently with a clear focus on preserving one’s own population.”

“It is also interesting to observe how the discourse of national unity and national solidarity has quickly started to dominate in the mass media and social media too," explains Malesevic.

Recent reports that the Trump administration was attempting to poach a German scientist working exclusively on the coronavirus vaccine was another assault on the fabled transatlantic relationship.

The big power rivalry is not just between Germany and the US.

The Balkans, where the EU has spent a great deal of time promising the countries there how important they are, have also been left out in the cold.

The EU’s President Ursula von der Leyen banned the export of medical equipment outside the bloc, a course of action that drew the ire of Serb President Aleksandar Vucic.

"European solidarity does not exist. That was a fairy tale. The only country that can help us in this hard situation is the People's Republic of China. For the rest of them, thanks for nothing," said Vucic in a press conference.