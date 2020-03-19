Aid workers disinfect camps in Syria's northern Idlib
Aid workers disinfect camps in Syria's northern IdlibAlongside the perils of the war in Syria and living in displaced camps, the spectre of coronavirus is ever present for Syrians.
Aid workers disinfect camps in Syria's northern Idlib / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 19, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 200,000 people and killed close to 9,000 since it started in China last December.

Countries across the world are taking measures to shut down society in order to mitigate the risk but in some places protection is difficult.

In Idlib, aid workers have taken it upon themselves to help disinfect areas to ensure the well being of camp residents.

The Anadolu Agency pictures below highlight the efforts made to protect civilians in the region.

