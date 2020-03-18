Turkey on Wednesday will commemorate the 105th anniversary of March 18, 1915, known as Canakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day.

The poignant day marks the cataclysmic, months-long violence of the Gallipoli Campaign, when Ottoman forces suffered huge losses defending Turkish shores in northern Canakkale province from the invading Allies in WWI.

The British War Council decided to invade and occupy the Gallipoli Peninsula on January 13, 1915. The main target was Istanbul, the capital of the Ottoman Empire.

Britain wanted to cross the Gallipoli Strait and occupy Istanbul before Russia, thus, ending the war.

Britain and France, two allied states, suffered an unexpected defeat on March 18, although they thought they would cross the Gallipoli Strait easily with battleships.

Britain’s HMS Irresistible and HMS Ocean and France’s Bouvet were sunk by mines laid by Ottoman vessel Nusret before they passed the strait. Realising that they could not pass, the allies started a military operation on April 25.

Land defences

The 5th Army Commander Liman von Sanders left forces in the narrowest part of the Gallipoli Peninsula, expecting allied forces would land on the shores of the Saros Bay. Sanders was planning to attack during the military operations while keeping the troops behind.

As Britain and France failed on March 18, they planned to take troops to Ariburnu, Seddulbahir, and Kumkale shores on April 25 to open the Gallipoli Strait with a military operation.

The Ottoman Empire went to war alongside ally Germany, along with citizens and volunteers in-country of more than 30 nationalities.

The allied army, on the other hand, consisted of British and French soldiers, as well as soldiers brought from colonies in Australia, New Zealand, India, Nepal and Senegal.

Military operations

The second period started at the Gallipoli Front with allied soldiers landing troops in Ariburnu, Seddulbahir, and Kumkale.

British General Sir Ian Hamilton faced unexpected resistance on April 25 at his first target, Alcitepe district. Australians and New Zealanders, referred together as Anzac troops, suffered a major loss in Ariburnu, where they landed on the same day.

The Entente Navy landed at Chunuk Bair and Hisarlik districts and was repelled shortly thereafter.

Under the command of Sergeant Yahya, the soldiers in Ertugrul Bay repelled outnumbered British forces.

19th Division Commander Lieut Col Mustafa Kemal, who would later become the founder of the Turkish Republic, sent an additional regiment to Ariburnu.

The regiment repelled eight full battalions with the support of additional troops.

‘I am ordering you to die’

Mustafa Kemal commanded the 57th Regiment and additional troops, “I am not ordering you to attack. I am ordering you to die.”

On April 26, he dispatched the 72nd Regiment and the 8th Mountain Battery to the southern wing in the face of the enemy's intense attacks. The corps reported any additional troop could not be sent. Col Kemal said that day was "the most critical day against the enemy."