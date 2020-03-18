Following the outbreak in the city of Wuhan in China, the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly.

At the moment, President Trump indicates that the threat in Europe is higher than the threat posed by China. Therefore, the United States imposed a travel ban on 28 countries in Europe (with the inclusion of Ireland and the United Kingdom).

This ban continues to have an impact. The low number of cases in Turkey reflects its success in so far mitigating its spread, and is considered to be a result of the measures adopted.

However, the following point still needs to be considered by the citizens of the Republic of Turkey: the prohibition is not limited to EU countries — it also involves all the foreigners who have visited these countries.

So, if you have been in Europe during the last 14 days before you entered the USA, your entry will be prevented. Turkish citizens who travel in Europe should be careful about US travel warnings.

If I compare the US and Turkey in terms of the measures taken, Turkey has done a good job. Although the enemies of Turkey felt resent it and some US media tried to carry out a perception operation again, we’ve clearly seen and appreciated the installation of thermal cameras in the airports, transparent information flow, keeping the public informed, and offering citizens the opportunity to get tested easily.

We see significant efforts toward fighting the coronavirus evidenced by the serious measures adopted by President Trump and his team in the last week and the declaration of a state of emergency.

Conspiracies

Several allegations have been made about the discovery of coronavirus in Turkey and certain countries. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China, Cao Licien, accused the US army of bringing the new coronavirus strain (Covid-19) to the city of Wuhan where the epidemic began. Licien said, “The US owes us an explanation.”

Over the past week, a group of people in Turkey started to believe that the virus was developed by the US, however, I do not believe that these claims are realistic or have been presented with any convincing evidence.