China announced early on Wednesday that it was retaliating against US restrictions on Chinese journalists, with actions that include rescinding the press credentials of American correspondents with the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.

In a statement released in the early hours of Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry said US citizens who work as journalists for the three organizations and whose press credentials expire by the end of this year must hand back their press cards within 10 days and would not be permitted to work in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.

It was not immediately clear how many journalists would be affected.

China also said that "in the spirit of reciprocity," the China branches of Voice of America,the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Postand Time magazine must "declare in written form information about their staff, finance, operation and real estate in China."

China also said it will take further "reciprocal measures against American journalists," without giving specifics.

"We unequivocally condemn any action by China to expel US reporters," saidWashington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron in a statement.

"The Chinese government's decision is particularly regrettable because it comes in the midst of an unprecedented global crisis, when clear and reliable information about the international response to Covid-19 is essential."