The brother of the bomber who blew himself up at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester three years ago was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering the 22 victims.

Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton born to Libyan parents, detonated his bomb at Manchester Arena as parents arrived to collect their children at the close of a show by the US pop singer in May 2017.

Among the dead were seven children, the youngest aged just eight, while 237 people were injured and 670 survivors reported suffering from psychological trauma.

Prosecutors had said his younger brother Hashem Abedi, now also 22, was just as guilty of the murders by helping his sibling to carry out the attack.

"Hashem Abedi encouraged and helped his brother knowing that Salman Abedi planned to commit an atrocity. He has blood on his hands even if he didn’t detonate the bomb," Max Hill, Britain's Director of Public Prosecutions said in a statement.

London's Old Bailey court was told Abedi helped his brother get the components of the homemade bomb and that together they experimented with its construction, buying screws and nails to be used as shrapnel.