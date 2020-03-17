Brazil has recaptured nearly 600 prisoners who fled four jails ahead of a planned lockdown of the facilities over the coronavirus pandemic, while roughly 800 remain on the run, the Sao Paulo state prison authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

As a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Sao Paulo Secretary of Penitentiary Administration planned to halt the day-release programs on Tuesday to avoid inmates picking up the disease outside and infecting those in the prison upon their return.