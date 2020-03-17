No country in the Middle East has suffered more from Covid-19 (Coronavirus) than Iran where this terrifying pandemic has resulted in 988 reported deaths, according to government sources. Unfortunately, it is a safe bet that Iran’s actual Covid-19 death toll is higher, perhaps by a lot.

Outside of China, Qom is one of the disease’s largest outbreak centres. The main reason why has to do with the Iranian holy city’s links to China that span across numerous sectors.

China’s heavy footprint in Iran, which Shireen Hunter suggested risks making Iran a “Chinese colony”, has largely resulted from the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign pushing Tehran further into Beijing’s geopolitical and economic orbits.

Yet, as Sanam Vakil explained, Iran’s “trading partner of last resort” proved to be a “very toxic bomb” that has spread Covid-19 to all of Iran’s 31 provinces. Coronavirus has also infected scores of government and military officials including First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri.

Largely due to the Iranian government’s vested interests in avoiding panic throughout the country, officials in Tehran hid information about the disease’s outbreak in the country. The government publicly announced the news of Covid-19 hitting Iran only several hoursbefore some of the virus’ first Iranian victims were announced dead, underscoring how the regime responded slowly and allowed the virus to spread before openly addressing the crisis.

Authorities reportedly arrested certain citizens who had raised alarm about the disease in Iran. Clearly the government was more focused on controlling the transmission of information about the epidemic than the epidemic itself.

Kamiar Alaei and Arash Alaei, who both previously work as doctors in Iran, recently argued in the New York Times that “this is what happens when you make health policy subservient to politics.”

Also, certain clerics in Qom made matters far worse by refusing to obey the government’s commands to shut down the shrines for several days after the discovery of Covid-19 in Iran last month. Footage shared on social media by Masih Alinejad, a US government-contracted activist, shows worshippers licking holy shrines in Qom and elsewhere in Iran. This activity occurred despite the Health Ministry’s orders to not touch or kiss any of the shrines. The government reportedly plans to jail and flog the two men found guilty of disobeying such orders.

Authorities in the Islamic Republic are now taking coronavirus extremely seriously. Iran has shut down its flights to China (at least most of them), as well as schools and universities nationwide. Drones are flying throughout the country to disinfect streets.

Between Iran’s cities there are checkpoints aimed at containing the disease’s spread. Yet there is no doubt that the ruling Iranian elite’s inertia, corruption, and mismanagement played a big role in Iran’s Covid-19 crisis.