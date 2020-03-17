France's government is pledging $50 billion in aid for small businesses hurt by the spreading coronavirus.

That's in addition to tens of billions already promised for French workers forced to stop working because of store and restaurant closures and strict new confinement measures.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced the new aid Tuesday morning, after another dark day for French markets.

The makers of Renault, Peugeot and Citroen cars suspended all production and other companies were forced to sharply curtail activity to stem the virus' spread.