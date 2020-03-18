WORLD
2 MIN READ
German racist group threatens TRT Deutsch in letter
TRT Deutsch editor-in-chief Kaan Elbir says racist Prinz Eugen Group-signed letter showed a pig's head and carried insults directed at Islam and Turkish President Erdogan.
German racist group threatens TRT Deutsch in letter
TRT Deutsch launched in January 20, 2020 focuses on humanitarian issues, racism, and discrimination around the world in German language.
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 18, 2020

A Turkish publication that recently began broadcasting in Berlin received a threating letter by a racist group on Tuesday, according to TRT Deutsch editor-in-chief.

Kaan Elbir told Anadolu Agency the letter was sent to TRT Deutsch office and was signed by the racist Prinz Eugen Group carrying the name of a notorious military group that was among SS soldiers during the Nazi era.

Elbir said there was a pig's head in the letter and insults directed at Islam and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

RECOMMENDED

"Keep building your mosques so that enough space is available for our pigs. Get out of Berlin," the letter read.

TRT Deutsch attracted attention and "Foundation of TRT Deutsch made headlines in the Bild newspaper," he said. 

"There is prejudice against TRT. We aim to express the problems and unspoken issues in Germany."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added