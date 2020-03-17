In late 1976, a doctor at a missionary hospital in the northern Democratic Republic of Congo - then known as Zaire - reported an outbreak of a mysterious illness. Villagers were showing up with symptoms of nosebleeds and bloody diarrhoea. Most of the patients died within days, along with 11 of the 17 doctors and nurses treating them.

That marked the beginning of the Ebola virus, which over the years has resurfaced multiple times on the African continent, killing thousands of people.

Ebola is a zoonotic disease — meaning it originates from wild animals. Researchers have spent four decades collecting and testing samples from mammals, birds and reptiles, yet they have been unable to find the source of virus.

“Two-thirds of all infectious diseases in humans come from animals and three-quarters of all those are from the wildlife,” Professor Kate Jones, a biodiversity scientist at the University College London, told TRT World.

“We don't know much about the sources of viruses and pathogens out there in the wild. This was never really a problem until we started to change the planet by moving around animals and trading them in wet markets.”

As Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, spreads around the world, overwhelming hospitals, disrupting daily life and raising fear of a global recession, the urgency of containing zoonotic diseases has come to the fore.

Scientists are still undecided on the number of diseases lurking in the wild. They know little about the viruses that latch onto humans.

“We barely know what biodiversity is out there let alone what pathogens live in those species,” says Jones.

“There have been few papers which have tried to estimate (the number of pathogens in the wild). But these are just kind of guesses and models of what’s going on.”

The Covid-19 or 2019-nCoV has been closely associated with the genetic makeup of a coronavirus found in bats. But that doesn’t mean the virus originates from bats.

An animal can be an intermediary host - a vehicle for the virus to ride on until it infects another species. What scientists are really interested in finding is a reservoir host, the origin of a virus.

A reservoir host is an animal in which a virus can live without killing it. From time to time it spills over into humans and that’s when heads start to turn and alarm bells ring.

Don’t blame it on the bats - yet

In 1994, a mysterious illness started to kill thoroughbred horses in Australia. Soon enough, there were reports of deaths among people who worked in close proximity to the horses. The virus was called Hendra, after a place near Brisbane.

Virologists began looking for the source of the virus. They found antibodies of Hendra in a bat species —the flying fox. That, however, didn’t mean that it was the reservoir. They needed to extract a live virus from a bat to prove it.

“Screening for antibodies is distinct from isolating virus, just as a footprint is distinct from a shoe,” writes David Quammen in his book the Spillover.