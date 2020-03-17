Suicides in Japan in 2019 fell to a historic low, marking the tenth straight year of declines, but youth suicides continued to rise, police said on Tuesday.

Though suicide in Japan has a long history as a way of avoiding shame or dishonour, and its suicide rate still tops the Group of Seven nations, a national effort has brought suicides down by about 40 percent in roughly 15 years.

Suicides totalled 20,169 in 2019, 617 or 3.7 percent fewer than the previous year, and was the lowest since the compilation of data began in 1978.

The suicide rate edged down to 16 percent per 100,000, a dip of 0.5 percent from the previous year and also the lowest in history.