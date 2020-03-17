In a nondescript Argentinian desert of Patagonia, China has invested $50 billion in developing a space centre to send a rocket to the dark side of the moon.

A gigantic white and lotus-shaped antenna sprouts in the middle of the desert, and next to it is a rectangular base station for Chinese space scientists and engineers.

Although the site has been an uncomfortable development for Argentina's regional neighbour, the US, it has spurred the local economy next to the space station in the otherwise debt-ridden town of Las Lajas.

Prior to the arrival of Chinese contractors, the town was reeling with high unemployment and poverty. Enter the Chinese space programme, which brought in a lot of skilled workers from both China and Argentina, and the town experienced a new lease of life.

First the Chinese presence gave people something to talk about, as the town had been uneventful for decades, and later a lot of local residential property owners found an opportunity to rent their own houses to workers who were building the base station for the Chinese and regional workforce.

The politics of Argentina is however divided over the Chinese presence in the country. For an academic and specialist in Latin America-Chinese affairs Gustavo Giraudo, critics making fuss about the Chinese presence is based on their "racist assumptions" that it’s “evil, ugly and yellow because it’s China”.

Giraudo considers the space centre facility a step forward for the Argentinian space committee.

The base is a small fragment of China's heavy investments worth tens of billions in Argentina. Over the past decade, when the country was close to hitting rock bottom, it was Beijing that offered a helping hand — with loans and infrastructure financing worth $141 billion since 2005 — and salvaged it from slipping into recession.

In return, the move helped Beijing gain a foothold in Latin America and position itself in the 'backyard' of the US. The agreement also came at a steal: 494 acres of land, rent and tax-free, for 50 years, with just 10 percent access to the Argentine government.

Most of the workers building the space centre facility were Argentinians, some from town, others from a province called Neuquen and a quarter from China. Every day these workers would make an hour long drive on the National Route 40 to a place called Paraje Quintuco.

The Argentinian and Chinese flags are hoisted outside the facility, along with the logos of both the Argentinean space committee, CONAE, and the China Launching and Satellite Control General - or CLTC- a branch of China's People's Liberation Army which reports directly to the Ministry of Defence.

Argentina has a long history of cooperating with foreign countries to improve its space centre. The latest international cooperation it signed was with Russia in October 2019. Russian space agency ROSCOSMOS will build several stations of the Glonass (Global navigation satellite system GNSS) in Argentina, among other joint projects.

None of the Argentinian space agreements with other powers have raised any of the questions and attention that the Chinese facility has received both inside or outside of Argentina, particularly by the US government and New York and Washington-based media organisations.