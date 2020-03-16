BIZTECH
France slaps Apple with record $1.22B fine
The authority said it found that Apple acted to prevent independent retailers in France from competing on price and abused its economic power over them.
Employees at the flagship Apple store on Fifth Avenue stand at the entrance during the store's closure on March 15, 2020 in New York City. / AFP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
March 16, 2020

France's competition authority slapped a record $1.2 billionfineon US tech giant Apple on Monday for anti-competitive behaviour towards its independent retail distributors.

The authority said it found that Apple acted to prevent independent retailers in France from competing on price and abused its economic power over them.

The head of the authority, Isabelle de Silva, said it was "the heaviest fine against a firm" as well as in any case, which also included two of Apple's wholesalers in France who were hit with fines worth nearly $156 million.

The case began in 2012 when one of Apple's independent premium resellers complained about uncompetitive practices that included squeezing off supplies in favour of its own stores.

The authority found three areas of anti-competitive behaviour. 

The first was that Apple and its wholesalers agreed not to compete against one another.

Second, independent retailers "could not without risk undertake promotions or lower prices, which led to an an alignment of retail prices", said de Silva. 

"Finally, Apple abusively exploited the economic dependence of these Premium resellers on it and imposed unfair economic conditions on them that were worse than those for its integrated network of retailers," she added.

SOURCE:AFP
