“I had a call with a life coach on Sunday and that was really uplifting,” says Cara Goldstein, from the town of Berkeley in California.

Since Friday night, the 40-year-old has been in self-quarantine inside her apartment like millions of others around the world.

The life coach told Goldstein to think of a pleasant feeling and try to create that no matter what the circumstances.

“I thought about my students and what I’m happy teaching, and that’s cartooning,” Goldstein says to TRT World.

“So I’m trying to find ways to mentor kids who are making comics and I’m encouraging friends to post creative projects on my Facebook page and for parents to post the artwork made from my lessons.”

Goldstein, a tenured art teacher and curriculum developer for San Francisco Unified, the school district in San Francisco, has stocked up her home with frozen and canned foods, and she says she has been keeping busy with creative projects.

She says she has been working on lesson plans for an online school she’s starting, and has created a platform on Facebook where parents can download art lessons and printables.

Goldstein says what she misses the most is the daily interaction with her students. “I need to see art being made,” she says. “Because that’s my day job to motivate people, to be creative and guide them towards a project.”

Goldstein teaches mostly seven to 11 year olds, about 120 students a day, but she also teaches adult courses as well, privately or in groups.

“My self quarantine is mostly about connecting online, reconnecting with old friends, checking up on people important to me, trying to figure out how to get my content in a digital format, and remembering to eat,” Goldstein says.

She says she may have to step out to get more groceries once her supply is low, and that she doesn’t have a laundromat in her building so she will have to drive for five minutes to wash her clothes.

Kaveh Nematipour, an Iranian citizen who lives and works in Istanbul, is out grocery shopping when TRT World talks to him. “I’m wearing a mask waiting in line in Migros,” he laughs bitterly.

Nematipour, 39, works for a software company called Pax Turkiye and says he is privileged because he can work from home during the coronavirus self-quarantine and still get paid.