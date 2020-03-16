As the world continues to be gripped by panic because of the coronavirus pandemic, each affected country has had almost a similar response to the crisis.

While social distancing has been the first advisory almost all countries have issued, the global powers such as the US and several European countries are facing intense scrutiny over the sufficiency of their healthcare services, which play a vital role in containing the virus.

As we break down, some essential components of healthcare infrastructure show how Turkey is better equipped than the US and many European countries.

ICU capacity

The intensive care unit, also known as the intensive treatment unit, is a special branch of hospitals where patients in critical conditions receive life support and 24/7 medical scrutiny.

Turkey has the highest ICU bed capacity per 100,000 people compared to most European countries, the US and China.

In Turkey, there are nearly 46 ICU beds per 100,000 people, according to 2018 data of the Turkish Ministry of Health, while the US has 34.7 and Germany has 29.2.

Public and university hospitals have 58 percent of critical care beds while private hospitals have 42 percent of this capacity.

However, the ICU bed numbers will rise because of the inauguration of big city hospital projects in the last two years.

Italy, the most severely affected European country from coronavirus, has 12.5 critical care beds for every 100,000 people. On the other hand, the number is 11.6 for France, 6.6 for the UK and below five in Portugal.

In South Korea, the critical bed number per 100,000 is 10.6 while Japan has 9.7 and China has 3.6.