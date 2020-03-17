WORLD
Bombing of government office in southern Thailand injures 20
An official said a grenade and a car bombing were used to attack the Southern Border Provinces Administration Center in the capital city of Yala province.
Security personnel inspect the site of a car bomb after it exploded in front of the government's Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala, Thailand March 17, 2020. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
March 17, 2020

A bombing of a major government office in Thailand's insurgency-plagued far south Tuesday wounded at least 20 people.

Col. Pramote Prom-in said a grenade and a car bombing were used to attack the Southern Border Provinces Administration Center in the capital city of Yala province.

It was crowded with hundreds of people at the time because many local officials had been invited to a meeting about Covid-19, he said.

A hospital reported 20 people were hurt. Pramote said none of those wounded were badly injured.

There were no initial claims of responsibility.

Thailand's three southernmost provinces have been the scene of a Muslim separatist insurgency since 2004. About 7,000 people are estimated to have been killed in the violence.

The centre coordinates government policy in the region.

SOURCE:AP
