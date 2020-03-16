TÜRKİYE
Turkey reports 12 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 18
Seven of the 12 new confirmed cases came from Europe and three from the US, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Turkey has also quarantined thousands of pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia and ordered closure of bars to combat coronavirus.
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
March 16, 2020

Turkey announced new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as it continued efforts to curb the outbreak's spread.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 12 more people have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 18.

He said that among these, two people who had contact with the first case had tested positive for the virus.

Koca also disclosed where some of the patients had originated from.

He said seven of the confirmed cases had come from Europe and three from the US.

"Every detected case and every isolation is a security measure for all of us," he noted.

Turkey will temporarily close bars and nightclubs as of Monday as part of measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Umrah passengers quarantined in dormitories

All passengers returning from the Umrah pilgrimage since last night have been placed in separate rooms of dormitories as part of coronavirus quarantine measures, the Turkish health minister announced Sunday.

Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet that those showing symptoms of the virus were taken to a hospital to be tested, adding that the passengers were placed in dormitories in the capital Ankara and in the central province of Konya.

He said that those who earlier returned from Umrah have also undergone the relevant medical procedures.

Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister, said student dormitories in Turkey currently have a capacity to host some 10,000 people for the 14-day quarantine.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 6,400, with more than 169,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

SOURCE:AA
