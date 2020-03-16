Meeting with friends, dining out, worshipping and other daily routines have nearly halted as nations take drastic steps to try to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

In a sign of how much the pandemic has grown, China now accounts for less than half of the world's 168,000 cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Though China still has the most infections, the World Health Organization says Europe is now the "epicentre" of the pandemic.

Italy

Italy welcomed a Chinese medical team to help it cope with its patient workload as health officials warn of what will come as the virus hits elsewhere.

Italy on Sunday reported its biggest day-to-day increase in infections — 3,590 more cases in a 24-hour period — for a total of almost 24,747.

And 368 more deaths brought its toll to 1,809, more than a quarter of the global death toll.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and those with mild illness recover in about two weeks.

But severe illness including pneumonia can occur, especially in the elderly and people with existing health problems, and recovery could take six weeks in such cases.

The needs to stop the virus from spreading to the most vulnerable people and to not overwhelm health care systems with sick patients are pushing the urgent calls for people to avoid public crowds or just stay home.

Spain

Spain was under lockdown amid a two-week state of emergency.

“From now, we enter into a new phase,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose wife tested positive.

“We won’t hesitate in doing what we need must to beat the virus. We are putting health first,” Sanchez added.

In Barcelona, there were long lines to buy bread.

Police patrolled parks and told people who were not walking their dogs to go home.

The Las Ramblas promenade was eerily empty.

Spain's Health Ministry said the country has recorded 288 deaths, up from 136 on Saturday. The number of infections rose to 7,753 from 5,700.