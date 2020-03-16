Amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government’s approach to the crisis has been subject to severe criticism.

The tactic under the spotlight is the country’s announcement that it would prioritise a response to the pandemic that sought to achieve ‘herd immunity’ among the British population.

Details of the plan were leaked towards the end of last week with government scientific advisors providing further details over the weekend.

British officials say that the disease has spread to a point where it can no longer be contained. They, therefore, believe it would be better if certain demographic groups, such as young people who are not as badly affected by the virus, are infected by it in order to build up immunity against it.

With large parts of the population then immune, the risk of passing the virus onto vulnerable groups decreases - or so in theory.

Herd immunity is a standard feature of disease management and has worked for the control of a whole host of diseases, such as many types of flu and severe illnesses, such as measles.

Those examples, however, cannot be compared to the radical British approach to the novel coronavirus by virtue of the fact that herd immunity to them is a result of vaccines and not direct infection.

The British government’s advisors expect that herd immunity can be achieved at a 60 percent infection rate among the population.

While many researchers are making claims about discovering a vaccine for Covid-19, even one that works would have to go through thorough testing, which could take months.

That is the equivalent of 36 million people eventually getting the disease, in tandem with the severe quarantine measures for the most vulnerable groups, such as those over the age of 70 or those with immunodeficiency disorders.

The backlash

Critics have pointed out that the strategy relies on a number of assumptions about the virus itself and the human behaviour to succeed, with many arguing that it unnecessarily puts people at risk.

The most glaringly obvious risk is the number of people who would die if 60 percent were infected with the virus.

There is no confirmed mortality rate for the virus that is causing the pandemic but the World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested an upper limit of 3.4 percent. Seasonal flu, by contrast, has a death rate of around 0.1 percent.

Birmingham University’s Professor Willem van Schaik told the British state broadcaster, the BBC, that even conservative estimates would put the death toll for coronavirus infections in the tens of thousands.

“The only way to make this work would be to spread out these millions of cases over a relatively long period of time so that the NHS does not get overwhelmed," he said, referring to the British national health service.