Millions of Americans holed up at home against the coronavirus Monday, with many of them thrown out of work until further notice, as authorities tightened the epic clampdown and the list of businesses forced to close across the US extended to restaurants, bars, gyms and casinos.

With the US economy shuddering to a near-halt, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted nearly 3,000 points, or 13 percent, its biggest one-day percentage loss since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

The rapid work stoppage had Americans fretting about their jobs and their savings, threatened to overwhelm unemployment benefit programmes, and heightened fears the country is sliding into recession.

The number of infections in the US climbed to about 4,300, with at least 78 deaths, two-thirds of them in hard-hit Washington state, where many residents of a suburban Seattle nursing home have been cut down by the virus.

Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a "shelter-in-place" order affecting nearly seven million people, requiring most residents to stay inside and venture out only for food, medicine or exercise for three weeks -the most drastic measure taken yet in the US to curb the spread of the virus.

"I know today’s order is a radical step. It has to be. We need to act now, all of us," said Dr Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Health Department.

The shutdowns touched every corner of the country: blackjack dealers in Las Vegas, theme park workers in Orlando, Florida, restaurant and bar employees nationwide, and winery workers in California.

At least eight states called on all bars and restaurants to close at least part of the day. Casinos shut down in New Jersey.

Tyler Baldwin, a 29-year-old bartender at the Taproom in Seattle's Pike Place Market, one of the city's biggest tourist attractions, shut down early "so I can go home and start figuring out unemployment, food stamps, really whatever the next step to keep myself afloat.”

Truckers hauling goods from a port in Virginia are just trying to hang on because cargo volume has dropped so much.

“It’s a struggle just to survive right now, just to put food on the table,” said Nicole Sapienza, managing member of Coastwide Marine Services in Virginia.

Hourly employees hit

About 82 million people, or three-fifths of the US workforce, are hourly employees.

Many of them won't get paid if they don't work. For those in a category that includes restaurant, hotel, amusement park, and casino workers, just one-third have access to paid sick leave, according to Wells Fargo.

Kevin Hassett, a former economic adviser to President Donald Trump, said on CNN that "that the odds of a global recession are close to 100 percent right now" and predicted the US could lose about one million jobs in April.

The economy appears to be decelerating at a much faster pace than during the 2008 financial meltdown.

“This is like an avalanche. It's all happening at once,” said Heidi Shierholz, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute. "And no one knows how long it's going to last.”

Amazon hiring

On the other side of the ledger, Amazon announced it wants to add 100,000 workers to deliver packages amid a surge in online orders from people unable or unwilling to set foot in stores. And gun sales soared in many places as fear took hold around the US.