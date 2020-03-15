We have now entered the ninth year of the Syrian war. To put this into some kind of perspective, this only one year shy of both World War I and World War II combined.

What started out as a series of protests not even as strident as the demands of the protests in Tunis, Egypt and Libya for the total fall of the regime (a majority of Syrian revolutionaries were willing to let Assad stay in power and implement democratic reforms), quickly became a massacre.

The massacres rapidly became a civil war, which, in turn, due to the strategies and tactics of Assad, swiftly morphed into a genocide.

And it’s this dimension of what’s happening in Syria that makes the longevity of events there spectacularly monstrous. It’s this dimension that has turned this alleged ‘conflict’ into the greatest humanitarian tragedy since World War II, with 12 million Syrians cleansed from their homes in what is the deliberate undertaking of ethnic cleansing by Assad, Iran and Russia.

Around 600,000 people have been killed. Extermination camps have made a chilling return to the world in Syria, with tens of thousands of people starved and tortured to death in Assad’s dungeons – as, of course, so cruelly, has the use of chemical weapons against civilians, another strategy of genocide.

Millions more Syrians have been maimed and psychologically broken by the brutal everyday realities of seemingly endless war. This is the aspect of genocide that often gets neglected – the fact that what these people, especially the young, have witnessed in 9 years cannot be unseen and, whatever the outcome of the ‘civil war’, will damage them forever in numerous different ways.

Some children in Syria have literally never known peace or even the basic normalcy of a static life; instead, they were born in hospitals or educated in schools that have a high likelihood of being deliberately destroyed at any moment by one of the ubiquitous regime or Russian air strikes that haunt their lives.

An entire generation of Syrians are growing up and being born not just as captives, as is the case with a normal tyranny, but as victims being stalked by the forces of genocide. If they’re lucky enough to survive the ferocity of Assad-Iran-Russia’s war, they’re almost certainly thrown into the precarious life of the refugee, where other horrors, including the racist barbarism of Europe, await.

Turning a blind eye

But this is not a humanitarian appeal. Given we’re now into the ninth year of this monstrous criminal tragedy, appeals to even the most basic humanitarianism have not simply fallen on deaf ears, but they’ve increasingly fallen on hostile ears.

Rather, this is a simple recognition of the fact that what is happening in Syria, though it might seem far away to those in London, Washington, Paris or Berlin, it simply cannot be kept at distance.

George Orwell once reflected of the indifference towards the Spanish Civil War that the fascist atrocities were something that, to your average Englishman, belonged in little newspaper columns that could be easily ignored. Of course, it wasn’t long before those same atrocities were consequential to the daily lives of almost everyone in the world.

The evils in Syria, allowed to fester away viciously, and whether one likes it or not, are contagious.

One might look at the most literal aspects of this notion, namely the so-called European ‘refugee crisis’, prompted by the vast ethnic cleansing of Syrians from their homeland. While this ought to have produced in humanity, in the lands of plenty that have advertised themselves as the bastions of liberal democratic civilisation, a form of practical solidarity with the victims of genocidal tyrants, it produced the opposite.