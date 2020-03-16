Monday, March 16, 2020

Turkey toll at 47 as more cases surface

Turkey announced new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus late Monday as it continued efforts to curb its spread.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 29 more people have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total number in Turkey to 47.

He said the new case come from contacts abroad; the US, Middle East, Europe and three were pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia.

Turkey will hold an urgent meeting, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday to coordinate the fight against coronavirus, said Turkey's communications director.

"President Erdogan will head an extensive urgent coordination meeting on the fight with coronavirus. Following the meeting, he will tell the public about future steps to be taken," Fahrettin Altun said late Monday on Twitter.

Tunisia to halt flights

Tunisia will suspend international flights and close its land border in an effort to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Monday.

He added in a speech that all gatherings and markets will be banned and work hours for state employees will be reduced.

Coronavirus crisis could last until summer – Trump

The ongoing new coronavirus could last in the US until the height of summer, President Donald Trump warned on Monday while rolling out new, more stringent social distancing guidelines.

Should Americans adhere to the new measures, Trump told reporters at the White House, "It seems to me that if we do a really good job, we'll not only hold the death down to a level that is much lower than the other way had we not done a good job, but people are talking about July, August, something like that."

In addition to listening to state and local authorities as they more closely address regional outbreaks, the Trump administration is now recommending all Americans stay home if they feel sick, and keep their children at home if they are sick.

Trump also said he might ask the military to help build temporary hospitals to tackle the worsening outbreak. Asked if the Army Corps of Engineers would build emergency hospitals, Trump said "we're looking into it... we're looking into it very strongly."

France closes borders, begins social aid to public

President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on Monday evening, issuing strong words and communicating closed borders to a wary French public that is now witnessing social norms more fit for wartime than one of peace.

Despite a lack of real combat, the president issued a battle cry of his own.

"We are at war," he said, "in the health war, of course, we are fighting neither against armies nor against another nation. But the enemy is there, invisible, and it is progressing."

Italy reports 349 new deaths

Italy on Monday reported 349 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since last month to 2,158, the most after China.

The number of official Covid-19 fatalities has more than doubled since Thursday, when Italy's toll topped 1,000 for the first time.

Italy now has 27,980 infections, compared to 15,113 four days ago.

Test 'every suspected case' - WHO

The World Health Organization called for countries to test every suspected case of Covid-19, as the rest of the world registered more cases and deaths in the pandemic than China.

"You cannot fight a fire blindfolded," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in a virtual press conference from the UN agency's headquarters in Geneva.

"In the past week, we have seen a rapid escalation of cases of Covid-19," he said, as the global death toll in the pandemic soared past 7,000.

More cases and deaths have now been reported in the rest of the world than in China, where the new coronavirus first surfaced in December, he added.

Iran's death toll hits 853

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 853, with 129 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry official tweeted, adding that a total of 14,991 people have been infected across Iran.

"In the past 24 hours we had 1,053 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 129 new deaths," Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted.

To contain the outbreak in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, officials have called on people to stay at home.

Businesses have nevertheless remained open in Iran, with the divergent approaches adopted by local authorities reflecting continued uncertainty over how to slow the spread of a virus that has infected around 170,000 people worldwide and caused more than 6,500 deaths.

Turkey takes additional measures against coronavirus

Turkey's top religious authority has suspended all congregational prayers in mosques, including traditional Friday prayers, to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

Ali Erbas, head of the Religious Affairs Directorate, said on Monday that mosques would remain open for those who want to pray individually.

In addition, the country's Interior Ministry also stepped up measures to stem the coronavirus spread, including the closing of restaurants, cafes, movie theatres, wedding and event venues, and indoors children's play areas.

Moreover, meetings and congresses of all NGOs with high attendance will be suspended starting tonight over coronavirus, the Interior Ministry announced.

Malaysia bans mass gatherings, shuts most businesses

Malaysia's leader has announced a drastic two-week lockdown in the country following a sharp spike in the number of virus cases.

Prime Minister Muhyiddini Yassin said religious institutions, schools, businesses and government offices will be shut until March 31.

He said travel in and out of the country will be banned. Only essential services including supermarkets, banks, gas stations and pharmacies will be allowed to stay open.

Malaysia reported 315 new cases in the last two days to raise its total to 553.

The Philippines imposed strict home quarantine measures