Syria's brutal conflict enters its 10th year on Sunday with Bashar al-Assad's regime consolidating its hold over a war-wracked country with a decimated economy.

When Syrians took to the streets on March 15, 2011, they could scarcely have imagined their anti-regime protests would turn into a complex war entangling rebels, terrorists and outside forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said over 560,000 people have been killed while more than 11 million people have been displaced.

"Nine years of revolution illustrate the extent of the suffering we have known, between exile, bombings and deaths," said Hala Ibrahim, a rights activist who now lives in the town of Dana, in Idlib province.

"I left my university, my house which was bombed," the woman in her 30s said. "We've lost everything."

Originally from the northern city of Aleppo, Ibrahim left in late 2016 after the regime retook rebel-held areas and she sought refuge in Idlib.

The northwestern region, Syria's last rebel stronghold, is the regime's latest target.

Thanks to the military support of Russia and Iran and militant group Hezbollah, Assad has clawed back control of over 70 percent of the war-torn country.

A fragile ceasefire came into effect in the northwest earlier this month, and Turkish and Russian officials have agreed to start joint patrols in Idlib.

Syrian regime forces and Russian warplanes have heavily bombarded the region since December, killing nearly 500 civilians, the Observatory says, and forcing nearly a million to flee, according to the United Nations.

'Ruin and misery'

Siham Abs and seven of her children have been living for the past two months in a camp for Idlib's displaced near Bardaqli, not far from the Turkish border.

Many of those unable to find space in camps have been sleeping in fields or have sought shelter in schools, mosques and unfinished buildings.

In the Bardaqli camp, tents made of plastic sheeting are lined up along muddy paths.

Abs said she and her family would like to wash, but don't know where. "I am 50 years old and I've never known such difficult times," she said.

The UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, said on the eve of the anniversary: "The suffering of the Syrian people during this tragic and terrible decade still defies comprehension and belief."

The Syrian conflict was born of unprecedented anti-government demonstrations in the southern city of Daraa nine years ago.