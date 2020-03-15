BIZTECH
Virgin Atlantic boss seeks $9.2B UK airline bailout
The industry said it risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs if it doesn't get emergency government support.
A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400, with Tail Number G-VROC, lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, April 16, 2015. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
March 15, 2020

Virgin Atlantic’s chairman Peter Norris will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday saying the country’s airline industry needs emergency government support worth $9.2 billion or risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The letter would ask the British government to provide airlines with a credit facility to help them through a potentially prolonged period of slumping revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sky News said, citing sources.

