Polling stations in France opened at 0700 GMT on Sunday for nationwide local elections, defying a mounting health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak that still risks keeping many voters at home.

Some 47.7 million people are registered to vote in some 35,000 municipalities, as France imposed fresh restrictions to try to curb the spread of Covid-2019, including the closure of non-essential public places such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas and gyms.

Polling stations will remain open until 1700 GMT, 1800 GMT and 1900 GMT respectively, depending on the municipality, and a second round is scheduled to be held on March 22.

President Emmanuel Macron, for whom the two-round polls are a crucial mid-term test, has insisted that the polls to elect mayors and municipal councils must go ahead to assure democratic continuity in the country.

Officials have insisted that voting will take place under the tightest sanitary conditions, despite widespread fear that polling stations are ideal germ-spreading venues and a particular risk for older people.

The president said Thursday that scientists had assured him "there is nothing to prevent the French, even the most vulnerable, from going to the ballot box", provided everyone observes basic infection-prevention rules.

Municipalities have announced various measures to try and keep voters infection-free, including regular disinfection of voting booths, ensuring a safe personal distance between voters waiting in line, and providing sanitising hand gels on entry and exit.

'Continuity of democratic life'

But observers say many are bound to shun the democratic exercise for fear of contamination with the novel virus that has killed dozens and infected thousands more in France alone.

A recent opinion poll said 28 per cent of potential voters in France were "concerned" about the risk posed by mingling at polling stations, often hosted by schools.

"It is important at this time, following the advice of scientists as we have done, to ensure the continuity of our democratic life and that of our institutions," Macron said.

