Anti-government protests continued in capital Santiago on Friday, although the number of protesters was low when compared to the start of the demonstrations that began in October last year.

Police responded to stone-throwing masked demonstrators by spraying water cannons and firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

Human rights groups have expressed concerns about how security forces have handled the protests.

Since protests began, 26 people have died in protests that were sparked by an increase in subway fares in Santiago and transformed into a protest on wide-ranging issues of inequality.

Some 2,210 police have been reported injured during the protests and 188 police stations along with 971 police vehicles have been damaged.

Bans large public events over coronavirus fears, ahead of planned protests

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced a ban on public events with more than 500 people, as the government tries to curtail the spread of coronavirus even as massive social demonstrations are planned in the coming weeks.

Pinera also said people arriving in Chile from countries considered high-risk for the virus, including China, Italy and Spain, would have to quarantine for 14 days.

Chile has confirmed 43 cases of the coronavirus.

The ban on large public events, which will begin on Monday, could have implications for upcoming planned protests.

Pinera, responding to protests, cracks down on white-collar crime