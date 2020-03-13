Turkish and Russian delegates agreed on details of the new ceasefire in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Turkey’s defence minister said on Friday.

Four-day talks between the Turkish and Russian military delegations ended at the Turkish National Defence Ministry in the capital Ankara.

At the meeting, a document elaborating on the framework of the Idlib ceasefire was signed by Turkish and Russian delegates and it entered into force, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters.

He said the first joint patrol of Turkey and Russia on the M4 highway in Idlib will be conducted on March 15.