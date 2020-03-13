WORLD
3 MIN READ
Far-right terrorism 'biggest danger' to democracy in Germany - intel chief
Head of Germany's intelligence agency BfV's says the most radical right-winger's number 32,000 in the country, adding that 13,000 are considered potentially violent.
Far-right terrorism 'biggest danger' to democracy in Germany - intel chief
The President of Germany's domestic intelligence service (Bundesamt fuer Verfassungsschutz; Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution) Thomas Haldenwang arrives to give a press conference on March 12, 2020 in Berlin. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
March 13, 2020

Far-right terrorism and extremism are the biggest danger facing democracy in Germany today, the domestic intelligence agency chief said on Thursday, after the country was hit by several extremist attacks in recent months.

The most radical right-winger's number 32,000 in the country, said BfV chief Thomas Haldenwang, adding that 13,000 are considered potentially violent.

"Right-wing extremism and right-wing terrorism are currently the biggest danger for democracy in Germany," he said at a press conference.

His agency also placed under formal surveillance the far-right AfD party's most radical faction Fluegel (The Wing) which now has about 7,000 members.

Founded in 2013, the AfD has grown and shifted further right over the last seven years.

Railing against Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision in 2015 to keep Germany's borders open to refugees, the AfD has scooped up a significant number of votes from those unhappy with the government's migration policy.

It is now the largest opposition group in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament.

RECOMMENDED

The AfD's most radical wing, the Fluegel, was founded by far-right firebrand Bjoern Hoecke, who has sparked outrage with statements on Germany's Nazi past.

Hoecke has called Berlin's Holocaust monument a "memorial of shame" and urged a "180-degree shift" in the country's culture of remembrance.

Haldenwang said security officials believe the Fluegel violates "characteristic features of the free democratic basic order, human dignity, democracy and the rule of law".

Recent attacks in Germany meant it was more important than ever to monitor groups that may be inciting hatred, he added.

A gunman with apparent far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the city of Hanau in February, while two people were killed in an attack targeting a synagogue in Halle in October.

In June, pro-immigration politician Walter Luebcke was found dead at his home in the state of Hesse, with a far-right sympathiser confessing to the attack.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way