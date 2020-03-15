Fared Alhor from Maarat al Nouman is 26 years old and has known nothing but war for the entirety of his adult life.

He was in high school before the Syrian uprising started, and had a part time job helping out with local publishing companies.

That experience would later come in handy by photographing the atrocities carried out by the Assad regime and the resulting humanitarian crisis in northern Syria.

Alhor has more than skin in the game when it comes to the conflict, having had his home destroyed in regime bombardments. He lost his aunt, and was forced to flee for the relative safety of north east Idlib when regime forces took his hometown.

Maarat al Nouman was recently captured from Syrian opposition fighters by regime forces backed by heavy bombardment from Russian warplanes.

Despite the toll the war has had, however, Alhor has no regrets about the uprising.

“Many people won’t understand why I say the Syrian uprising was worth it,” he said.

“Even though I was young when it kicked off, I am very privileged that I got to live through it.

“It made us young people understand the meaning of freedom and equality…something that did not exist before.”

Alhor believes that there will one day be peace in Syria but not in the foreseeable future. He believes the lack of international support for the revolution is the main reason why the regime of Bashar al Assad remains.

“The international community bears a large responsibility towards what’s happening in our country,” Alhor said.

“They turned a blind eye towards the relentless regime attacks against people, schools, hospitals, and even camps for the displaced.”

‘Seed of freedom’

While youths like Alhor have no regrets over the uprising, there’s no escaping the impact the war has had on their development.

Many Syrians have spent their formative years knowing nothing but war, at the expense of experiencing the kind of things other young people around the world get to experience.

Nazir Abbas, a 27-year-old human rights activist from Kafranbel, which was recently lost to regime forces, rued the years of his life lost to war.

“I have lost a decade of my life,” he told TRT World from a camp for the displaced near the border with Turkey.

“I should have had a family by now and enjoyed spending my youth with family and friends in our hometown.”