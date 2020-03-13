Bethlehem has turned into a ghost town since Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a 30-day state of emergency in the occupied West Bank last week after the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the city, the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

The streets are very much empty, hotels are closed, most shops in the city have their shutters down except for grocery stores, bakeries and pharmacies. There are no tourists in sight.

“We have decided to declare a state of emergency in all Palestinian areas to confront the danger of the coronavirus and prevent it from spreading,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said, reading from a decree from the president.

The Israeli army imposed a complete lockdown on Bethlehem, and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ordered the Church of the Nativity to close, and evacuated foreign tourists from West Bank hotels. It also ordered all schools, universities, mosques, and churches closed, and called for cancelling hotel reservations.

“The PA prevents residents from leaving, on top of that, Israel sealed off the city. So it feels very claustrophobic,” Fadi Kattan, a chef, restaurant and guesthouse owner from Bethlehem, commented. “It’s a bit like a science fiction film where we’re all trapped in the middle.”

The first seven people diagnosed with Covid-19 virus are all linked to a group of Greek tourists who stayed at the Angel Hotel, in the nearby town of Beit Jala, which was then placed under quarantine.

A total of 35 cases have tested positive for the virus so far in the Occupied Territories, according to government sources, with one case in the northern town of Tulkarem and the rest concentrated in the district of Bethlehem.

Of the 35 confirmed patients, 13 cases are females and 22 are males, and three cases are under 18 years old. All of the infected people remain in a stable condition, aside from one who is being held in a hospital due to deteriorated health.

Kattan said that, apart from Beit Jala’s Angel Hotel, another hotel and a complex hosting a guesthouse, kindergarten and a church in Bethlehem are the other two sites where the first infections originated from. Local residents are worried, he continued, because everybody has somebody among the hotel staff that they know or are related to in any of the three epicentres.

Nour Odeh, a communications consultant based in Ramallah, noted that while Israeli authorities have been cooperating with their Palestinian counterparts closely to contain Covid-19 “out of mutual interest”, Tel Aviv has further restricted the already limited access of Palestinians to Jerusalem.

“It’s feeling like you have to deal with an extra layer of misfortune. Time is never good if you are Palestinian and are used to all these restrictions,” the consultant sighed.

In the West Bank, Israel controls all entry and exit points including those leading to East Jerusalem, which it has annexed, often denying passage based solely on its own considerations. Inside Jerusalem, Israeli checkpoints cut the Palestinian neighbourhoods on the other side of the Separation Wall off from the rest of the city, forcing Palestinian Jerusalemites to cross busy, crowded checkpoints in order to enter their own city. Israel also controls Palestinian movement inside the Occupied Territories through security checkpoints and physical obstacles, disrupting the daily lives of all residents.

Following the coronavirus outbreak in Palestine, Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennet decided that Palestinians from the Bethlehem area should be barred from entering Israel, although many of them work there. Only workers under the age of 50 from the West Bank are reportedly allowed in.

Moreover, Israeli officials announced last week they would close off Palestinian areas of the West Bank for four days during the Jewish holiday of Purim. Israel frequently imposes similar restrictions on Palestinian territories over Jewish holidays. During such periods of closure, Palestinians are usually prevented from working in Israel or accessing medical treatment there, unless they obtain special entry permits from Israeli authorities.

“The real control is in the hands of the Israelis, we don’t have sovereignty,” Kattan told TRT World. “The Israeli occupation is still here and, on the other hand, we have to cooperate with Israel on fighting this infectious disease.”

Like other Palestinians, he is critical of the stricter measures taken in the West Bank than inside Israel despite the fact that there are more cases in Israeli territory since those who are ill in Bethlehem contracted the virus from people who came via Israel.

While Bethlehem is blockaded for its Palestinian residents, Israeli settlers living in illegal colonies in the Occupied Territories are free to travel anywhere.

Some critics have accused Israel of using the closure in the West Bank to accelerate the annexation of Palestinian land while protecting Israeli settlers' attacks against Palestinian civilians.