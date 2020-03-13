WORLD
Civilian among six dead in US strikes – Iraq military
Three Iraqi soldiers and two policemen were killed in US overnight air strikes, a statement from Iraq's military said, adding some Iraqi fighters are critically wounded.
A picture taken on March 13, 2020 shows destruction at Karbala airport in the Iraqi shrine city, one of the areas targeted by US military air strikes against a pro-Iranian group in Iraq following the deaths of two Americans and a Briton in a rocket attack the previous night on a US base in Taji. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
March 13, 2020

US air strikes targeting pro-Iranian military factions in Iraq early on Friday killed one civilian and five security personnel, the Iraqi military said. 

Three of the dead were Iraqi soldiers and two policemen, the military statement said, adding that 11 Iraqi fighters were also wounded, some of them critically.

The civilian was a cook working at the unfinished Karbala airport, where another civilian employee was also wounded in the raids. 

The volley of strikes was in response to a rocket attack on an Iraqi base late on Wednesday that killed two US military personnel and one British soldier.  

The Pentagon said the strikes targeted five weapons stores used by Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups, including facilities housing arms used in past attacks on US-led coalition troops. But an Iraqi military statement said no paramilitary fighters had been killed.

Iraq's military condemned the overnight air strikes describing it as targeted aggression against the nation's formal armed forces and a violation of sovereignty.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
