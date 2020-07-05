Suspected militants have opened fire on a UN aid helicopter in northeastern Nigeria over the weekend, killing two civilians in an escalation of hostilities in the long-troubled region.

President Muhammadu Buhari blamed the attack on militants linked to the Boko Haram, and warned on Sunday evening it “would not go without severe consequences.”

“Boko Haram terrorists are clearly on the back foot and their increasing attacks on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers, is part of their desperation to prove that they are strong in order to cover up their dwindling fortunes," the president said in a statement.

Security has long been a concern for aid groups operating in northeastern Nigeria, where humanitarian workers have been kidnapped and killed amid Boko Haram's decade-long insurgency.

