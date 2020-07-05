The market city of Setif sits on an elevated dusty plateau 100 kilometres west of Constantine. This nondescript city, once described by Churchill’s Minister Resident in North Africa as a “town of no great interest,” would become home to the Setif Massacre of 45,000 Algerians.

Today is the day when Algerians mark their independence, but the massacre is what set the gears in motion for a protracted struggle of independence that many in Algeria argue is far from over.

On May 8 1945, the lacklustre town, known more for its proximity to nearby Roman ruins and Trajan’s arch, was celebrating victory. This marked the first day after Nazi capitulation the previous night.

Algeria, well under the heel of French colonial rule was at the brink of unrest. Algeria had suffered harshly from two years of crop failures, on top of severe wartime shortages.

Emergency rations were depleted by the Vichy French government for the benefit of Germany’s Festung Europa. While the black market thrived, it was beyond the means of most Algerians.

While it remains unclear how the massacre was triggered, multiple accounts corroborate that Algerians protested in a call for equality. For Algerians who fought and bled for France in the trenches of World War I and the battlefields of World War II, there was still a nurtured hope that freedoms would be given to them in concession. This was never to materialise.

One obscure account states that a policeman lost his nerve and shot a young man carrying a banner in his stomach, triggering a frenzy of violence.

French officials report 103 Europeans were murdered. At the scene of the protest itself, nearly 8,000 Algerians were killed.

Then began the repression. 400,000 French soldiers were called in, targeting Muslims and their villages to systematic rattisage (raking over), the usual word for subjugation operations at the time.

More than forty towns were bombed by dive bomber planes, while the French cruiser ship Duguay Trouin fired consecutive artillery barrages on unsuspecting villages.

General De Gaulle, head of the temporary government in France at the time, ordered summary executions for insurrectionists and a purge of surrounding villages and areas.

Sixteen days later, 45,000 Algerian men, women and children had been killed in Setif, Guelma, and Kherrata in retaliation for 103 alleged French deaths.

Nine years later, Algeria’s war for independence would begin, consuming the lives of 1.5 million Algerians until a bloody independence was won in 1962.

The popularised figure only constitutes a share of the total deaths in the region. Algerian authorities claim that deaths throughout the 132 years of French colonisation are in excess of five million. French authorities say little on the matter.

Blood, hunger and tears

When Albert Camus visited Algeria in the same year as the Setif Massacre, he described with horror the sight of children fighting dogs for scraps from a rubbish bin.

Structural inequality was endemic. In 1844, France instituted the Land Law, which gave itself the right to seize vacant land unless title deeds could prove ownership. In a sinister Catch-22, Algerians could not acquire legal documentation proving ownership of their land after the law was passed. They could, however, register their persons with the state which served a different French ambition.

Previously, Algeria was still largely dominated by tribal identity, which actively put up resistance to France’s dominion over Algeria. To break up the problematic tribes, registered Algerians were given varying fixed surnames, some offensive and derogatory, if they wished to carry out any legal procedure.

In a matter of generations the blood ties binding communities and regions quickly faded into memory, taking it with it the last vestiges of tribal resistance to colonial rule.

With land being appropriated in the name of productive use of wasted resources, starvation would quickly become the norm. In 1867, nearly three hundred thousand Algerians died of starvation, which the Pied-Noir land owners blamed on the French army.

Aliens in their land