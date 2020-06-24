WORLD
3 MIN READ
PKK uses EU as base for propaganda, recruitment activities: Europol report
The Europol's annual terrorism report suggests that the PKK terror group is actively engaged in propaganda activities as well as collecting money in European countries such as Belgium, Germany and Romania.
PKK uses EU as base for propaganda, recruitment activities: Europol report
Supporters of PKK terrorist group stage a rally in Paris, October 9, 2019. / AP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
June 24, 2020

The PKK terror group has continued to use the European Union's territory for propaganda, recruitment, fundraising and logistical support activities, according to a report by EU's law enforcement agency.

The Europol's annual terrorism report that was released on Tuesday suggested that the PKK actively engaged in propaganda activities as well as collecting money in European countries such as Belgium, Germany and Romania.

"Members and sympathisers of the PKK continued to be involved in legal and illegal activities to raise funds in order to support the group and its affiliates," the report said.

Several European countries informed Europol that the group was also involved in serious and organised criminal activities, according to the report.

READ MORE:Turkey slams European Parliament over hosting event with PKK terrorists

Last year, supporters of the terror group vandalised mosques and shops belonging to the Turkish community in Germany. Such incidents were also reported in Belgium and Switzerland.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Can Europe afford to allow PKK supporters terrorise the Turkish diaspora?

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK  listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people.

Europol's report also said that the far-left DHKP-C members continued to use EU states as a logistical base to support the group’s operations in Turkey.

“Legally established associations are used as cover for some of these illegal structures. Austria arrested a Turkish member of DKHP-C, based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by Greece,” the report noted.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara, which martyred a Turkish security guard. 

The group is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Greece's aviation chief steps down after airspace blackout chaos
Israel legalises five illegal settlement outposts in occupied West Bank
Russia accuses US of tearing apart global order with Venezuela raid, Iran threats
EU lawmakers urge freeze of US trade deal over Trump's Greenland remarks
'Peak readiness': Iran points to increased missile stockpiles amid Trump's intervention threats
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague