YPG/PKK attack kills civilians in northern Syria
YPG/PKK terrorists have killed five innocent civilians in a bomb attack in northern Syria's town of Tel Halaf, which is part of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring zone.
A damaged shop is seen after an attack with a bomb-laden vehicle in village of Tel Halaf west of Ras al Ayn, in Syria on June 23, 2020. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 23, 2020

YPG/PKK terrorists have killed five innocent civilians and injured a dozen others in a bomb attack in northern Syria.

"The YPG/ PKK terrorist organisation continues to attack innocent Syrian civilians," Turkey's National Defence Ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday, adding that the attack also injured 12 civilians.

The deadly attack took place in the town of Tel Halaf, part of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring zone, just south of Turkey’s border with Syria.

"The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation carried out 62 attacks from Tel Rifaat on Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch zones within the last month, and 10 PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralised," the ministry said.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralise" to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
