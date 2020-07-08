The UK government has unveiled a package worth $37 billion (£30 billion, 33 billion euros) to save jobs and help the young into work to kickstart the coronavirus-hit economy.

Delivering a mini-budget to parliament, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's measures included bonuses to companies retaining staff and taking on apprentices, investment in 'green' jobs and allowing the whole country to enjoy discounted meals in restaurants.

"People need to know that although hardship lies ahead, no-one will be left without hope," said Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak.

Noting that "people are anxious about losing their jobs, about unemployment rising," Sunak told the country on Wednesday:

"We're not just going to accept this."

Cutting VAT

Other measures included a temporary cut to the level of value added tax on food, accommodation and attractions – and lifting the threshold at which stamp duty tax is due on home purchases to help the construction sector.

Britain has suffered Europe's deadliest outbreak of Covid-19 and a nationwide shutdown led to the worst economic contraction among the G7 leading industrialised states.

Sunak said the UK economy had contracted by 25 percent over the coronavirus lockdown – "the same amount it grew in the previous 18 years."