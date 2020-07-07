WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tribal activists ambushed in Bangladesh's restive southeastern hills
Gunmen kill at least six supporters of a group associated with Jan Sanhati Samiti insurgent movement, about 400 kilometres southeast of the capital, Dhaka.
Tribal activists ambushed in Bangladesh's restive southeastern hills
Picture shows personnel of Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion who are credited with helping reduce insurgency in the country's west. / AFP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
July 7, 2020

At least six tribal activists have been shot dead in an ambush by a rival group in Bangladesh's restive Chittagong Hill Tracts, where scores have died in an insurgency in recent years.

Gunmen attacked supporters of a splinter group off the Jan Sanhati Samiti (JSS) insurgent movement at Bagmara in Bandarban district, about 400 kilometres southeast of the capital Dhaka on Tuesday, police officers said.

The splinter group's district head was among the dead and three other people were critically wounded, SM Mobassher Hossain, deputy head of the Bandarban police, said.

The JSS is the main insurgent group in Bangladesh's three Chittagong hill districts that include Bandarban.

RECOMMENDED

It fought a battle with government forces that claimed about 2,500 lives in the area from the early 1980s until a peace treaty was signed in 1997.

Despite the accord and withdrawal of most troops from the region, unrest has continued as tribal groups demand key clauses of the deal be implemented, including dismantling the villages of Bengali settlers and army camps.

In recent years insurgent groups have splintered, setting off in-fighting that has claimed scores of lives including several faction leaders.

In March last year, seven people were killed during a battle in Bandarban.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’