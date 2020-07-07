At least six tribal activists have been shot dead in an ambush by a rival group in Bangladesh's restive Chittagong Hill Tracts, where scores have died in an insurgency in recent years.

Gunmen attacked supporters of a splinter group off the Jan Sanhati Samiti (JSS) insurgent movement at Bagmara in Bandarban district, about 400 kilometres southeast of the capital Dhaka on Tuesday, police officers said.

The splinter group's district head was among the dead and three other people were critically wounded, SM Mobassher Hossain, deputy head of the Bandarban police, said.

The JSS is the main insurgent group in Bangladesh's three Chittagong hill districts that include Bandarban.