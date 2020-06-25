Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has helped rescue 170 hostages in international operations over the past 11 years, according to security sources on Thursday.

This May, MIT helped rescue a kidnapped Italian aid worker Silvia Constanza Romano, 25, in Somalia.

Romano was abducted in Kenya’s southeastern coastal town of Chakama in Kenya in November 2018.

Over the past 11 years, MIT helped reunite 138 Turkish citizens with their families, and also played a role in rescuing 32 foreigners.

