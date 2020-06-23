On June 20, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el Sisi warned of an imminent military intervention in Libya against the forces of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA). He ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country if necessary.

Stressing that Sirte-Jufra is a red line for Cairo that won't allow anyone to cross, Sisi added that, “Any direct intervention from the Egyptian state has now acquired international legitimacy.”

Many pundits rushed to draw up scenarios of an armed invasion and a possible direct Egyptian-Turkish military confrontation in Libya. However, such scenarios are far-fetched given that for several reasons, Sisi is highly unlikely to send his army to fight a war in Libya in the first place.

Arab armies in general are designed to protect the regime, rather than to fight modern wars. The military establishment in Egypt is no exception. Assuming that Sisi will send his army to Libya, he will need a valid reason to protect his position and justify his decision vis-a-vis the military establishment, in case the army gets bogged in the Libyan theatre later.

Although Egyptian officials have been promoting a false claim that Cairo is under a threat from GNA forces – which stand more than 1000 km away from the Egyptian borders – the absence of an imminent threat to Egypt’s national security from Libya will deprive Sisi of the legitimate basis needed to send his troops.

He will not risk jeopardising his position and stretching his army thin in the heart of the Libyan desert more than a thousand kilometres away from his own borders while there is no serious threat to his regime. Crucially, the generals of the military establishment will not sacrifice their luxurious life for an unjustified war in Libya.

Even if this point is ignored, Egypt still needs to secure Libyan and international support for the operation. The legitimate UN-recognised government (GNA) condemned such a step and considers it "a hostile act and direct interference that amounts to a declaration of war."

An Egyptian intervention in spite of the GNA’s position will fuel the conflict further and possibly result in dividing Libya.

When it comes to the international position, where the US stands is critical. Although President Trump can’t be trusted, the Pentagon stands firmly against a Russian presence in Libya and will likely block any Egyptian military move that would serve Moscow.

Egypt and its army are highly dependent on the American financial aid which amounts to $84 billion since 1946. In 2021, Cairo is set to take an additional $1.4 billion in military aid from the US. This means that it will need a green light from the US, and without approval, it is guaranteed that Sisi’s army will not go into Libya

Regionally, an Egyptian invasion will alarm Libya’s neighbors and it wouldn’t serve Cairo’s interesst. Over the course of the conflict, Egypt tried to undermine the roles of Algeria and Morocco in Libya. Sisi’s new initiative was announced without any consultation or coordination with these countries. Algeria in particular is currently working on a constitutional amendment that would allow its army to be deployed outside the country.

Finally, for some time, Egyptians have been threatening to use military force against Ethiopia to protect what they consider their share from the Nile river. However, as Addis Ababa proceeds in its plans to fill the “Nahda dam” next month, Sisi’s regime seems to have been strategically outsmarted by Ethiopia. Any Egyptian intervention in Libya will practically undermine Cairo’s offensive deterrence against Ethiopia and might even lead to emboldening Addis Ababa.

Having said this, there is always a possibility of the Egyptian military conducting a “show operation” right on the borders with Libya, or strikes here and there, but that wouldn’t leave strategic implications on the ground and might backfire anyway on Cairo.