Warring sides in Libya are mobilising near the country's main oil region amid calls for a de-escalation as a war of words brews between Nato allies Turkey and France which both back rival sides in the Libyan conflict.

Libya's frontlines have shifted rapidly as Ankara's backing helped the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) to drive warlord Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based militias from Tripoli and the northwest.

Haftar's so-called Libyan National Army (LNA), backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt, has fallen back as far as Sirte, on the central Mediterranean coastline, where air strikes slowed down the GNA advance.

Both sides are now preparing to battle for Sirte even as world powers call for the warring sides to announce an immediate ceasefire.

Turkey accuses France of being complicit in Haftar's chaos

Turkey on Tuesday slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for his comments on Ankara's support for the internationally recognised Libyan government.

Macron's calling Turkish support for the internationally recognised government of Libya a "dangerous game" could only be explained as an "abdication of reason", Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

By ignoring Turkey's legitimate rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and supporting "maximalist" ambitions, France only heightens the tension in the region instead of promoting peace and stability, he added.

Accusing Paris of being complicit in the chaos in Libya, Aksoy said it was not Turkey, but France that was playing a "dangerous game."

He urged France and Macron to stop risking the security and future of Libya, Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean and instead use existing channels of dialogue.

After a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Paris, Macron late on Monday criticised Ankara for its support for the Libyan government against renegade general Khalifa Haftar, backed by France, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia.

Libyan and foreign forces mobilise at Sirte

Arab foreign ministers said, also on Tuesday, they wanted to head off a new battle in Libya, where the warring sides are mobilising near Sirte, the main oil region.

"Libya is passing through a dangerous turn in the course of its conflict," Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement.

Denying a United Nations report that said Moscow had up to 1,200 mercenaries in Libya, Russia said a ceasefire was the only option.